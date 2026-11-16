Curt Cignetti takes to social media to defend Lincoln Riley: "Riley critics CLUELESS"

Curt Cignetti and Indiana found a way to beat Lincoln Riley and USC on Saturday.

Come Monday morning, he went to bat for him as Riley continues to face harsh criticism for another year where the Trojans will miss the College Football Playoff.

Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building. — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 16, 2026

Notice the time. Cignetti posted that message on X at 6:42 a.m. this morning.

The post quickly racked up 200k views in a matter of hours, and has continued climbing from there.

Indiana beat USC 27-13 in Bloomington over the weekend. The loss dropped the Trojans to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. With a third loss on the board, USC has effectively been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention, which has led for continued calls for USC to move on from Riley.

Riley is 42-21 in his fifth season at USC with no playoff berth and also no major bowl win. SEC homer Paul Finebaum has been calling him a fraud on air for years. Riley’s critics have also made a habit of holding up Cignetti, who is 36-3 at Indiana with a national title already in the trophy case, as the measuring stick of coaching hires and quick builds.

Cignetti clearly doesn’t see it that same way.

USC piled up 408 yards of total offense and trailed just 20-13 in the fourth quarter. Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, the last one at the Indiana 6-yard line as the Trojans had a chance to tie. The Trojans scored one touchdown on five trips inside the red zone, Caden Chittenden missed two field goals, and USC went 2-for-11 on third down. Freshman receiver Trent Mosley caught nine balls for 130 yards, and five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman added six grabs.

On the other side, Indiana won with a seventh-year quarterback. Grant Wilson found out on Monday, November 9, that he was getting the start, his first in two years, and he stepped in to throw for 305 yards and two touchdowns. The win was Indiana’s 25th in its last 26 games.

Cignetti kept it short after the game, calling it a “hard-fought game” and saying to “give USC a lot of credit.” Monday’s post he shed the coachspeak and let his real thoughts be known.

He’s been more active on X this week than he traditionally has been.

Bad losses don't count anymore? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Are first downs still 10 yards?🤡🤡🤡 — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 12, 2026

Riley’s résumé before USC is not up for debate. He went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma, made three College Football Playoff appearances, and coached Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He added a third Heisman quarterback, Caleb Williams, in his first year in Los Angeles. Earlier this season, his Trojans beat #2 Ohio State 30-18.

After Saturday’s loss, Riley shared, “Ultimately, we made too many mistakes in this game.” He also said, “I believe in what we are doing. I believe in myself.”

Cignetti didn't have to fire off a supportive tweet this morning for a colleague on the hot seat, but the guy across the field from Riley on Saturday saw the roster, the tape, the talent and the physicality in a way the that analysts and other talking heads searching for views never will.

When the coach who just beat you in a tight game says your program is real, that carries weight a column or a radio segment simply doesn’t.

USC closes the regular season against Maryland on November 21 and at home against a 10-0 UCLA team on November 28.