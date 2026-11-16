Oklahoma Baptist (D-II) is searching for a head football coach for the first time since 2012.

Chris Jensen resigned Monday, ending a 14-year run that started before the Bison had a roster, a schedule or a single player on campus. Jensen was hired in January 2012 to restart a program that had not played since 1940. He has been the only head coach OBU has had since football returned to Shawnee in 2013. He leaves with a 53-91 record, four winning seasons and two eight-win teams.

Athletic director Robert Davenport, who hired Jensen, shared in the school's release he “will be revered in OBU Football history” for bringing the program back after more than seven decades away. Davenport also wished Jensen well as he pursues other opportunities. The school did not name a next stop.

A national search begins immediately. Assistant Zach Blevins will serve as director of football operations in the interim.

Starting a college program from nothing is a different job than fixing a broken one. There’s no film, no returning depth chart and no recruiting pitch beyond a coach’s word. Jensen built OBU with that word and with relationships from two decades in Oklahoma high school football.

The Bison went 3-8 in that first 2013 season in the NAIA’s Central States Football League. In 2014 they went 8-3 for the first winning season of the modern era. OBU moved to NCAA Division II and the Great American Conference in 2015, and the climb got steeper. The Bison went 2-9 in each of their first three GAC seasons before breaking through at 5-6 in 2018 and 7-4 in 2019.

The high point came in 2021. Oklahoma Baptist won eight games, a Division II program record, and finished the year by beating Texas Permian Basin in the Heritage Bowl.

The results since have been up and down. OBU went 1-10 in 2022, rebounded to 6-5 in 2023 and fell to 2-9 last fall. The Bison were picked 10th in the 12-team GAC preseason coaches’ poll this year, opened 2026 with a 38-20 win over Southern Arkansas and finished 5-6.

Jensen’s teams produced more than 90 all-conference selections and 20 All-Americans during his tenure.

Before Shawnee, Jensen was a high school coach through and through. The Lawton native played offensive line at Oklahoma and later coached at the prep level throughout the state. He was the head coach at Southmoore HS from 2008 to 2012, where he helped start the program and led it to an 11-2 season and the Class 6A semifinals in just its second varsity year. That run earned him Oklahoma 6A-1 Coach of the Year honors in 2009. Before that he was defensive coordinator at Westmoore HS (2005-08), offensive coordinator at Bartlesville HS (2003-05) and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Durant HS (1999-2003), with earlier stops at Moore HS and Little Axe HS.

That’s a coach who called plays on both sides of the ball and built two programs from the ground up. Whoever OBU hires next inherits something Jensen didn’t have in 2012: a program.

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