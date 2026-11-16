Brent Bolte came to Bemidji State in 2000 as a wide receivers coach. Twenty-five years later, he walks away from the head coaching chair as the winningest coach, by percentage, the Beavers have ever had.

Bemidji State announced Monday that Bolte is stepping away from his head coaching duties, and offensive coordinator Jordan Hein will become head coach beginning with the 2027 season.

Bolte isn’t leaving campus right away. He stays with the program through the end of the 2026-27 academic year, helping with the transition and supporting the program through mentorship, donor and alumni relations, and athletic department special projects.

Bolte finishes 81-38 in 119 games as head coach. That .681 winning percentage is the best in program history.

His path to the top job is about as old school as it gets. Bolte played linebacker at Cornell from 1995 to 1998, coached receivers at Loras in 1999, then coached receivers (2000-01) and linebackers (2002-04) at Bemidji State, served as co-defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2012, and ran the defense from 2013 to 2015.

In late August 2016, days before the season opener, the school placed head coach Jeff Tesch on leave and named Bolte interim head coach. All he did was go 9-3 and win the Mineral Water Bowl. He became the program’s 16th head coach in July 2017.

The peak came in 2021. The Beavers went 10-3, the first 10-win season in program history, and Bolte was named NSIC Coach of the Year. In their first Division II playoff appearance, they held on for a 28-24 win over Augustana in Sioux Falls, upsetting the fourth-seeded hosts for the program’s first playoff win.

BSU followed with another 10-3 season in 2022 and back-to-back NSIC crowns, beating Winona State for the first home playoff win in program history. The Beavers made four straight NCAA tournament trips from 2021 to 2024, reaching the second round each year. In 2024, they went 10-4 and reached the quarterfinals for the first time before falling 27-23 to Minnesota State.

After a 4-7 dip in 2025, Bolte’s final team went 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC North to win the division title. The defense ranked second in the conference in first down defense and passing yards allowed, and wide receiver Tyree Lockett led the league in yards per reception.

Bolte coached 60 All-Americans, the program’s first CFL draftee in Dhel Duncan-Busby and an NFL All-Pro in Gunner Olszewski.

In the school’s release, Bolte said he never expected to still be at the university more than a quarter century later, and he called the wins and losses by-products of the work done with the people around him. Athletic director Britt Lauritsen said Bolte “walked the walk.”

Twenty-five years at one place is rare at any level, and rarer still when you start as a position coach and leave as the guy who rewrote the record book. Bolte did it by developing kids in a league that never gives you an easy Saturday.

Hein knows the place as well as anyone. He started four years at quarterback for Bemidji State from 2014 to 2017 and left as the program’s all-time leader in several categories.

He joined the staff in 2018, served as special teams coordinator, spent 2024 as offensive coordinator at Northern State and returned as offensive coordinator in 2025.