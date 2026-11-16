The ACC on Monday issued fines and public reprimands to Louisville and North Carolina following a fight that marred the end of the Cardinals' 16-14 win in Chapel Hill. Terms were not disclosed.

The fight occurred as the Cardinals kneeled out the clock.

"The actions violated the ACC Sportsmanship Policy," the ACC's statement read. "The unsportsmanlike behavior displayed was unacceptable, and each institution will incur a fine."

Additionally, Louisville's Stanquan Clark and UNC's Greg Smith III will be suspended for the first half of their teams' next games.

“You play the game between the whistles, that’s not what we’re here for,” Belichick said, via the Associated Press. “We got out there and got everybody out as quickly as possible.”

"It's obviously unfortunate," Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. "You try to get things broken up as fast as you can. It didn't get broken up too fast. But you never want to see that happen. So I'd have to see what really started it. Hopefully we can correct that and not do that again."